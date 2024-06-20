Sheek Kebab (2 Pieces Of Kebab, Naan and Raita Included)

Indulge in the authentic flavors of India with our succulent and juicy Chicken Seekh Kabab. Made from tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Served as a plate and comes with Naan, Raita and Chutney.