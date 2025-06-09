Butter Chicken Pasta is a fusion dish that combines the flavors of Indian butter chicken with Italian pasta. It features a creamy, tomato-based sauce with a hint of spice, typically incorporating butter, cream, and aromatic spices like garam masala and cumin. The sauce is then tossed with Penne pasta, Tandoori cooked marinated Chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro.

