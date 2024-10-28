Free Delivery Available If Checkout Total Is $35 Or Higher. Below $35 delivery fee is $4.99.
Indian Curries & Rolls 1829 22nd Street Sacramento, CA 95816
Featured Items
Butter Chicken Pasta
Butter Chicken Pasta is a fusion dish that combines the flavors of Indian butter chicken with Italian pasta. It features a creamy, tomato-based sauce with a hint of spice, typically incorporating butter, cream, and aromatic spices like garam masala and cumin. The sauce is then tossed with Penne pasta, Tandoori cooked marinated Chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro.$17.99
Malpua
Delicious Indian delicacy, a cross between a pancake and a donut always made to order and sure to satisfy all cravings. Each serving has 3 generous size pieces. Enjoy!$12.99
Chicken Tikka Masala
Lightly marinated chicken cooked in a savory creamy tomato sauce with onion and butter. Served with side of Basmati Rice.$14.99
Menu
Small Plates (Appetizers / Salad)
Aloo Tikki (3 Pieces)
Freshly made with boiled & mashed potatoes, spices and herbs, these Indian style potato patties are shallow fried or pan fried to perfection until crisp. Comes with Green and Tamarind Chutney on the side.$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Aloo Tikki Chole Chaat
Freshly made with boiled & mashed potatoes, spices and herbs, these Indian style potato patties are shallow fried or pan fried to perfection until crisp. Served with chole, tamarind chutney, green chutney, yogurt, chopped onions and fresh pico de gallo.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Samosas
Two pieces of crispy fried turnover deliciously filled with mildly spices potatoes, green peas and Indian herbs. Served with Tamarind and Green chutney$5.99
Samosa Chole Chat
Crispy fried turnover deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes, green peas, served with chole, tamarind chutney, green chutney, yogurt, chopped onions and fresh pico de gallo.$11.99
Mumbai Style Vada Pav
Two mashed potato sliders cooked with herbs, turmeric and spices. Served with home-made condiments. Made it Mumbai style. Served with Pav Sauce and Green chutney.$10.99
Mumbai Pav Bhaji
Our traditional Mumbai mashed vegetable curry, cooked in tomato gravy (Bhaji). Served with soft buttery rolls (Pav).$13.99
Delhi Masala Fries
Made fresh to order, crispy Fries with our house blend of spices and homemade fry sauce.$8.99
Bhel Puri
Crispy, sweet, tangy, spicy dish made with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and assorted chutneys$9.99
Chatpatta Banana Chat
Sweet plantain, dressed in a house Tamarind glaze. Topped with fresh Pico de Gallo and mint / cilantro been blend and a dash of fresh cream drizzle.$12.99
Papad Chips
Madras style papad and served with Tomato chutney and Fry sauce$3.99
Hariyali Salad
A mix colorful veg slaw with a homemade Lemon Vinaigrette$9.99
Fish Pakora
Tilapia fish is a battered fish fry seasoned with Indian spices, ginger and garlic paste, and gram flour. It's crunchy and refreshing to eat.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Imli Chicken Wings (Tamarind Wings)
A guest favorite, Spiced wings (6) tossed served in a secret Tamarind bomb sauce. Comes with side of Ranch.$11.99
Kathi Rolls (Best in Sacramento Area)
Paneer Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, paneer and with homemade chutney$12.99
Aloo Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, potato fries and with homemade special chutney$11.99
Chicken Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and comes with homemade chutney$14.99
Butter Chicken Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with Butter Chicken Gravy mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and with homemade chutney and touch of cream. Flavorful and Juicy...Yummy!$16.99
Sheek Kebab Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, mayo, homemade chutney, tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Must Try!$17.99
Chef Special Menu (Must Try)
Chicken Masala Burger with Delhi Fries
Home-made Chicken patty, fresh toppings and condiments on a soft buttery brioche bun. Served with Delhi style fries or substitute with Hariyali salad. Fries comes with fry sauce or Salad comes with lemon vinaigrette dressing.$16.99
Sheek Kebab (2 Pieces Of Kebab, Naan and Raita Included) (Copy)
Indulge in the authentic flavors of India with our succulent and juicy Chicken Seekh Kabab. Made from tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Served as a plate and comes with Naan, Raita and Chutney.$21.99
Thali (Plate Combo For Takeout)
Vegetarian Thali
Thali comes with One Samosa, Raita, Onions, pickles, Rice, Naan, Dessert, Two Entrees of your choice and one Entree of the day which changes day to day. (3 Entrees total)$22.99
Non-Vegetarian Thali
Thali comes with One Samosa, Raita, Onions, pickles, Rice, Naan, Dessert, Two Entrees of your choice and one Vegetarian Entree of the day which changes day to day. (3 Entrees total)$24.99
Tandoori Entrees (Cooked in Clay Oven)
Mint Paneer Tikka
Paneer coated with a fresh paste of ground mint leaves and other spices, marinated & cooked in tandoori oven. Served with chutney.$14.99
Hara-Bhara Chicken Tikka
Chicken is marinated with mint and coriander sauce cooked in a tandoor oven and served with chutney$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Peri Peri Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated in a homemade peri peri sauce and cooked in a tandoori oven to perfection. Served with house chutney.$18.99
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated with our special red sauce with yogurt and herbs, cooked in tandoor and served with onions, peppers, lemon and chutney on the side.$16.49
Chicken Sheek Kebab (3 Pieces)
Indulge in the authentic flavors of India with our succulent and juicy Chicken Seekh Kabab. Made from tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Served with chutney$19.99
Tandoori Lamb Tikka
Lamb marinated with our special sauce with yogurt and herbs cooked in tandoor. Served with Green Chutney and Special Lamb Tikka Chutney.$19.99OUT OF STOCK
Tandoori Mixed Grill
This flavorful dish embodies the essence of Indian cuisine, featuring an array of succulent Mint Paneer Tikka, Hara-Bhara Chicken Tikka, Peri Peri Chicken Tikka, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Sheek Kebab. Get to taste everything that comes from Tandoor.$29.99
Large Plates (Main Entrees)
Chandani Chowk Ke Chole Bhature (Stuffed with cheese)
Chickpeas cooked in a secret spice blend and garnished with onion; Garlic mozzarella stuffed fresh puffy, leavened, deep-fried Indian bread (2 Stuffed Bhatura). Served with Raita$17.99
Aloo Curry Poori
Warmly spiced potato curry and served with crispy Indian fried bread.$15.99
Chana Dal Fry
Chana dal (Split Chickpeas) is a healthy, protein packed and delicious Indian dish where Bengal gram is cooked in a spicy onion tomato masala. Served with basmati rice and fried potatoes on the side.$11.99
Dal Makhni
Black lentil fried in butter with fresh onions, garlic, ginger and fresh tomatoes. Served with side of basmati rice.$11.99
Saag (Plain)
Sautéed spinach cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$11.99
Saag Paneer
Paneer cooked with garden fresh spinach, coriander, onions, ginger, tomatoes and mild spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$13.99
Shahi Paneer
Mashed homemade Indian cheese (Paneer) cooked with mildly spiced and creamy with touch of tomato sauce. Served with side of basmati rice.$13.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
Lightly marinated and pre cooked in tandoor Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) simmered in a savory creamy tomato sauce with onion and butter. Served with side of Basmati Rice.$13.99
Chicken Tikka Masala
Lightly marinated chicken cooked in a savory creamy tomato sauce with onion and butter. Served with side of Basmati Rice.$14.99
Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked lightly with our special butter sauce combined with a touch of onions and tomato sauce. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
Chicken Curry
Chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
Dal Chicken
Black lentils cooked with select herbs, spices and chicken. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
Saag Chicken
Cooked chicken pieces simmered in a curry made of spinach, onion, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
Lamb Saag
Cooked Lamb pieces simmered in a curry made of spinach, onion, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$16.99
Lamb Curry
Cooked Lamb meat stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$15.99
Naans & Parathas (Bread)
Aloo Paratha
Paratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.$5.99
Butter Naan
Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked with melted butter.$2.99
Garlic Naan
Our most popular naan being topped with our in-house special garlic rub.$3.99
Tandoori Roti
A charred whole wheat flour Indian bread cooked in tandoori oven.$2.99
Poori (2 of them)
Whole wheat bread formed in flat rounds of dough that puff up when deep fried.$5.99
Stuffed Bhatura (1 Bhatura)
A fluffy deep-fried leavened bread made with flour and stuffed with Mozzarella cheese.$5.99
Dessert (These are special and must try)
Saffron Pistachio Kulfi
Kulfi is an Indian dessert made by boiling milk till it thickens and then adding sugar, saffron and pistachio spice mix. Yummy!$5.99
Kerala Sweet Paratha
Sweet paratha with a coconut stuffing cooked with sugar and milk and aromatic spices. Must try if you haven't.$6.99
White Chocolate Mocha Paratha
Paratha filled with Ghirardelli white chocolate, coffee grounds and mocha cream. Comes with whip cream on the side. You won't find this dessert in Northern California. Go ahead and order one!$7.99
Gulab Jamun (3 pieces)
A popular Indian dessert of fried milk dough balls soaked in a rose-scented syrup. 3 pieces in an order.$4.99
Gajar Ka Halwa (Indian Carrot Pudding)
Gajar ka Halwa (gajrela) is a delicious and rich carrot pudding made by cooking carrots with ghee, milk, sugar, raisins, nuts and a bit of cardamom.$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Beverages (Drinks, Made Fresh Per Order)
Mango Lassi
Mango lassi is a creamy yogurt-based drink from India made with mango, some milk, a little sugar, and a bit of cardamom. It's cool, refreshing and perfect.$4.99
Masala Lassi
Masala Lassi is a refreshing and rejuvenating beverage prepared by blending yogurt and Indian spices. Made fresh by order.$3.99
Green Cardamon Chai
Chai is made from the cardamom spice that has a sweet flavor and strong aroma. Made fresh by order.$3.99
Masala Chai
Masala Chai is a classic style of black tea blended with milk and traditional spices. Made fresh by order.$3.99
Soda Bottle (16.9 oz)
Bottle Soda. Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite.$3.99
Water Bottle (16.9 oz)
Water$1.99
Rosewater Sweet Lassi
Creamy, refreshing, yogurt-based beverage from Punjabi cuisine, typically enjoyed as a cool summer drink, often flavored with sugar, cardamom, rosewater.$4.99
Sides / Sauces / Chutneys
Side of Basmati Rice
Indian Basmati Rice$3.99
Side of Pav Bread
Just a side order of Pav comes with 2 pieces.$2.99
Side of Raita (8oz or 12 oz)
Creamy yogurt dip with herbs, spice blend$3.99
Side Of Chole (12 OZ)
Chickpeas cooked in a secret spice blend, garnished with onion and garlic$10.99
Side Of Cut Onions (4 OZ)
Cut Raw Onions$1.49
Side Of Mix Pickles (2 OZ)
Mix Pickles$1.49
Side Of Cut Onions & Mix Pickles (8 OZ)
Raw Cut Onions and Mix Pickles.$3.99
Mango Chutney
Indian Sweet and Spiced Mango Chutney$3.50
Homemade Sauce (4 oz)
Sauce with flavor and bit of spice kick. Must try!$1.99
Pav Sauce (4 oz)
Pav Sauce is made for Vada Pav$1.99
Tartar Sauce (4 oz)
Tartar Sauce goes well with Fish Pakora.$1.99
Green Chutney (4 oz)
Green chutney is made with spinach.$1.99
Tamarind Chutney (4 oz)
Chutney made with Tamarind and blend of spices.$1.99
Tomato Chutney (4 oz)
Chutney made with tomatoes and mix of spices.$1.99
Side Of Ranch
Ranch can go with Fish pakora and Imli Wings.$0.99
Catering Menu (Order for 10 People)
Small Plates for 10 People
Samosas (20 Pieces. 2 each for 10 people)
Crispy fried turnover deliciously filled with mildly spices potatoes, green peas and Indian herbs. Served with Tamarind and Green chutney.$59.00
Samosa Chole Chat (For 10 People)
Crispy fried turnover deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes, green peas, served with chole, tamarind chutney, green chutney, yogurt, chopped onions and fresh pico de gallo.$80.00
Mumbai Style Vada Pav (For 10 People)
Two mashed potato sliders cooked with herbs, turmeric and spices. Served with home-made condiments. Made it Mumbai style. Served with Pav Sauce and Green chutney.$80.00
Mumbai Pav Bhaji (For 10 People)
Our traditional Mumbai mashed vegetable curry, cooked in tomato gravy (Bhaji). Served with soft buttery rolls (Pav).$100.00
Delhi Masala Fries (For 10 People)
Made fresh to order, crispy Fries with our house blend of spices and homemade fry sauce.$65.00
Bhel Puri (For 10 People)
Crispy, sweet, tangy, spicy dish made with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and assorted chutneys.$70.00
Chatpatta Banana Chat (For 10 People)
Sweet plantain, dressed in a house Tamarind glaze. Topped with fresh Pico de Gallo and mint / cilantro been blend and a dash of fresh cream drizzle.$80.00
Papad Chips (For 10 People)
Madras style papad and served with Tomato chutney and Fry sauce$35.00
Hariyali Salad (For 10 People)
A mix colorful veg slaw with a homemade Lemon Vinaigrette.$50.00
Fish Pakora (For 10 People)
Mahi-Mahi Fish is a battered fish fry seasoned with Indian spices, ginger and garlic paste, and gram flour. It's crunchy and refreshing to eat. Comes with green and tamarind chutneys.$90.00
Imli Chicken Wings (Tamarind Wings) For 10 People
A guest favorite, Spiced wings (6 each) tossed served in a secret Tamarind bomb sauce. Comes with side of Ranch.$90.00
Kathi Rolls for 10 People
Paneer Kathi Roll (For 10 People)
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, paneer and rolled into burrito with green chutney.$100.00
Aloo Kathi Roll For 10 People
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, potato fries and rolled into tortilla with homemade sauce.$90.00
Chicken Kathi Roll (For 10 People)
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and comes with homemade chutney$110.00
Butter Chicken Kathi Roll (For 10 People)
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with Butter Chicken Gravy mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and with homemade chutney and touch of cream. Flavorful and Juicy...Yummy!$120.00
Sheekh Kebab Kathi Roll (For 10 People)
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, mayo, homemade chutney, tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Must Try!$130.00
Tandoori Items for 10 People
Mint Paneer Tikka (For 10 People)
Paneer coated with a fresh paste of ground mint leaves and other spices, marinated & cooked in tandoori oven. Served with chutneys.$90.00
Hara-Bhara Chicken Tikka
Chicken is marinated with mint and coriander sauce cooked in a tandoor oven and served with chutneys.$110.00OUT OF STOCK
Peri Peri Chicken Tikka (For 10 People)
Chicken marinated in a homemade peri peri sauce and cooked in a tandoori oven to perfection. Served with chutneys.$130.00
Tandoori Chicken Tikka (For 10 People)
Chicken marinated with our special red sauce with yogurt and herbs, cooked in tandoor and served with onions, peppers, lemon and chutneys on the side.$110.00
Chicken Sheek Kebab (For 10 People)
Indulge in the authentic flavors of India with our succulent and juicy Chicken Seekh Kabab. Made from tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Served with chutneys$140.00
Tandoori Mixed Grill (For 10 People)
This flavorful dish embodies the essence of Indian cuisine, featuring an array of succulent Mint Paneer Tikka, Hara-Bhara Chicken Tikka, Peri Peri Chicken Tikka, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Sheek Kebab. Get to taste everything that comes from Tandoor.$200.00
Large Plates for 10 People (Entrees Does Not Comes with Rice or Naan)
Chandani Chowk Ke Chole Bhature (Stuffed with cheese)
Chickpeas cooked in a secret spice blend and garnished with onion; Garlic mozzarella stuffed fresh puffy, leavened, deep-fried Indian bread (2 Stuffed Bhatura per each person). Served with Raita and assorted potatoes, paneer salad.$140.00
Aloo Curry Poori
Warmly spiced potato curry and served with crispy Indian fried bread.$110.00
Dal Makhni
Black lentil fried in butter with fresh onions, garlic, ginger and fresh tomatoes.$70.00
Channa Dal Fry
Chana dal (Split Chickpeas) is a healthy, protein packed and delicious Indian dish where Bengal gram is cooked in a spicy onion tomato masala. Served with fried potatoes on the side.$70.00
Saag Paneer
Paneer cooked with garden fresh spinach, coriander, onions, ginger, tomatoes and mild spices.$80.00
Saag (Plain)
Sautéed spinach cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices.$75.00
Paneer Tikka Masala
Lightly marinated and precooked in tandoor Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) simmered in a savory creamy tomato sauce with onion and butter.$85.00
Shahi Paneer
Mashed homemade Indian cheese (Paneer) cooked with mildly spiced and creamy with touch of tomato sauce.$80.00
Dal Chicken
Black lentils cooked with select herbs, spices and chicken.$90.00
Saag Chicken
Cooked chicken pieces simmered in a curry made of spinach, onion, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices.$90.00
Chicken Curry
Chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices.$90.00
Chicken Tikka Masala
Lightly marinated chicken cooked in a savory creamy tomato sauce with onion and butter.$90.00
Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked lightly with our special butter sauce combined with a touch of onions and tomato sauce.$90.00
Gnocchi Veggie Masala
Potato dumplings sautéed in a creamy tomato, methi masala, mix veggie and portabello mushroom. (Naan is sold separately).$90.00
Gnocchi Chicken Masala
Potato dumplings sautéed in a creamy tomato, methi masala with tandoor chicken. Naan is sold separately.$105.00
Lamb Curry
Cooked Lamb meat stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices.$100.00
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb that is marinated and then cooked in our tandoori oven and finished off in our signature tikka masala sauce.$105.00OUT OF STOCK
Lamb Saag
Cooked Lamb pieces simmered in a curry made of spinach, onion, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices.$100.00
Chicken Masala Burger
Home-made Chicken patty, fresh toppings and condiments on a soft buttery brioche bun. comes with Delhi Masala Fries.$120.00
Naans & Parathas (Serves 10)
Butter Naan (Serves 10)
Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked with melted butter.$25.00
Garlic Naan (Serves 10)
Our most popular naan being topped with our in-house special garlic rub.$35.00
Tawa Roti (20 Total)
A charred whole wheat flour Indian bread that is soft and can be served along with any kind of curries, Tikka and kebab.$25.00
Plain Paratha (20 Total)
Indian plain paratha cooked with desi ghee on tawa.$40.00
Aloo Paratha (Serves 10)
Paratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.$50.00
Poori (20 Total)
Whole wheat bread formed in flat rounds of dough that puff up when deep fried.$55.00
Stuffed Bhatura (10Total)
A fluffy deep-fried leavened bread made with flour and stuffed with Mozzarella cheese.$55.00
Sides For 10 people
Desserts (For 10 People)
Malpua
Delicious Indian delicacy, a cross between a pancake and a donut always made to order and sure to satisfy all cravings.$100.00
Kerala Sweet Paratha
Sweet paratha with a coconut stuffing cooked with sugar and milk and aromatic spices. Must try if you haven't.$59.00
Gulab Jamun
A popular Indian dessert of fried milk dough balls soaked in a rose-scented syrup.$59.00
Gajar Ka Halwa (Indian Carrot Pudding)
Gajar ka Halwa (Gajrela) is a delicious and rich carrot pudding made by cooking carrots with ghee, milk, sugar, raisins, nuts and a bit of cardamom.$65.00OUT OF STOCK
Mumbai Pav Bhaji (For 10 People)
