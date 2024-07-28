Indian Curries & Rolls 1829 22nd Street Sacramento, CA 95816
Small Plates (Appetizers / Salad)
- Samosas
Two pieces of crispy fried turnover deliciously filled with mildly spices potatoes, green peas and Indian herbs. Served with Tamarind and Green chutney$5.99
- Samosa Mattar Chat
Crispy fried turnover deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes, green peas, served with mushy split pea curry, tamarind chutney, green chutney and fresh pico de gallo$11.99
- Mumbai Style Vada Pav
Two mashed potato sliders cooked with herbs, turmeric and spices. Served with home-made condiments. Made it Mumbai style. Served with Pav Sauce and Green chutney.$9.99
- Mumbai Pav Bhaji
Our traditional Mumbai mashed vegetable curry, cooked in tomato gravy (Bhaji). Served with soft buttery rolls (Pav).$11.99
- Delhi Masala Fries
Made fresh to order, crispy Fries with our house blend of spices and homemade fry sauce.$8.99
- Bhel Puri
Crispy, sweet, tangy, spicy dish made with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and assorted chutneys$8.99
- Chatpatta Banana Chat
Sweet plantain, dressed in a house Tamarind glaze. Topped with fresh Pico de Gallo and mint / cilantro been blend and a dash of fresh cream drizzle.$12.99
- Papad Chips
Madras style papad and served with Tomato chutney and Fry sauce$3.99
- Hariyali Salad
A mix colorful veg slaw with a homemade Lemon Vinaigrette$7.99
Kathi Rolls (Best in Sacramento Area)
- Paneer Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, paneer and comes with homemade chutney$11.99
- Aloo Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, potato fries and comes with homemade chutney$10.99
- Chicken Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and comes with homemade chutney$13.99
- Butter Chicken Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with Butter Chicken Gravy mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and with homemade chutney and touch of cream. Flavorful and Juicy...Yummy!$15.99
- Sheek Kebab Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, mayo, homemade chutney, tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Must Try!$17.99
Tandoori Entrees (Cooked in Clay Oven)
- Mint Paneer Tikka
Paneer coated with a fresh paste of ground mint leaves and other spices, marinated & cooked in tandoori oven. Served with chutney.$13.99
- Hara-Bhara Chicken Tikka
Chicken is marinated with mint and coriander sauce cooked in a tandoor oven and served with chutney$15.99
- Peri Peri Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated in a homemade peri peri sauce and cooked in a tandoori oven to perfection. Served with house chutney.$18.99
- Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated with our special red sauce with yogurt and herbs, cooked in tandoor and served with onions, peppers, lemon and chutney on the side.$15.99
- Chicken Chilli Tikka (House Specialty)
Chicken cooked in tandoor then sautéed in pan with bell peppers, onions, chili sauce, and herbs. Served with onions, peppers and chutney. If you like spicy food, then you have to try this.$19.99
- Chicken Sheek Kebab (3 Pieces)
Indulge in the authentic flavors of India with our succulent and juicy Chicken Seekh Kabab. Made from tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Served with chutney$18.99
- Tandoori Mixed Grill
This flavorful dish embodies the essence of Indian cuisine, featuring an array of succulent Mint Paneer Tikka, Hara-Bhara Chicken Tikka, Peri Peri Chicken Tikka, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Sheek Kebab. Get to taste everything that comes from Tandoor.$29.99
Large Plates (Main Entrees)
- Chandani Chowk Ke Chole Bhature (Stuffed with cheese)
Chickpeas cooked in a secret spice blend and garnished with onion; Garlic mozzarella stuffed fresh puffy, leavened, deep-fried Indian bread (2 Stuffed Bhatura). Served with Raita$16.99
- Aloo Curry Poori
Warmly spiced potato curry and served with crispy Indian fried bread.$14.99
- Dal Makhni
Black lentil fried in butter with fresh onions, garlic, ginger and fresh tomatoes. Served with side of basmati rice.$11.99
- Dal Chicken
Black lentils cooked with select herbs, spices and chicken. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
- Saag Paneer
Paneer cooked with garden fresh spinach, coriander, onions, ginger, tomatoes and mild spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$13.99
- Saag (Plain)
Sautéed spinach cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$11.99
- Saag Chicken
Cooked chicken pieces simmered in a curry made of spinach, onion, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
- Shahi Paneer
Mashed homemade Indian cheese (Paneer) cooked with mildly spiced and creamy with touch of tomato sauce. Served with side of basmati rice.$13.99
- Chicken Curry
Chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
- Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked lightly with our special butter sauce combined with a touch of onions and tomato sauce. Served with side of basmati rice.$14.99
- Goat Curry
Goat meat stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices. Served with side of basmati rice.$16.99
- Sheek Kebab (2 Pieces Of Kebab, Naan and Raita Included)
Indulge in the authentic flavors of India with our succulent and juicy Chicken Seekh Kabab. Made from tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Served as a plate and comes with Naan, Raita and Chutney.$20.99
- Chicken Masala Burger with Delhi Fries
Home-made Chicken patty, fresh toppings and condiments on a soft buttery brioche bun. Served with Delhi style fries or substitute with Hariyali salad. Fries comes with fry sauce or Salad comes with lemon vinaigrette dressing.$15.99
- Amritsari Fish & Chips
Boneless Cod fish is a lightly battered fry seasoned with Indian spices, ginger and garlic paste, and gram flour. Comes with Tartar Sauce and served with Delhi Style Fries along with fry sauce. Fries can be substituted with Hariyali salad (Dressing Lemon Vinaigrette)$19.99
- Veggie Masala Burger
Veggie patty made with beans, paneer, potatoes, bell paper and mix homemade spices. Instead the burger comes with onion, tomato, lettuce, tandoori mayo and regular mayo. Served with Delhi Masala Fries and home made Fry Sauce. *Only regular mayo and Fry Sauce has eggs yolk. Tandoori mayo has no eggs.$14.99
Naans & Parathas (Bread)
- Matar Paratha
Green peas paratha is a delicious whole wheat flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed peas filling.$5.99
- Lachha Paratha
Flaky and Crispy whole wheat buttery multi layered bread.$4.99
- Aloo Paratha
Paratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.$5.99
- Butter Naan
Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked with melted butter.$2.99
- Garlic Naan
Our most popular naan being topped with our in-house special garlic rub.$3.99
- Tawa Roti (2 Roti's)
A charred whole wheat flour Indian bread that is soft and can be served along with any kind of curries, Tikka and kebab.$2.99
- Poori (2 of them)
Whole wheat bread formed in flat rounds of dough that puff up when deep fried.$5.99
- Stuffed Bhatura (1 Bhatura)
A fluffy deep-fried leavened bread made with flour and stuffed with Mozzarella cheese.$5.99
Dessert (These are special and must try)
- Malpua
Delicious Indian delicacy, a cross between a pancake and a donut always made to order and sure to satisfy all cravings. Each serving has 3 generous size pieces. Enjoy!$11.99
- Saffron Pista Kulfi
Kulfi is an Indian dessert made by boiling milk till it thickens and then adding sugar, saffron and pistachio spice mix. Yummy!$6.99
- Kerala Sweet Paratha
Sweet paratha with a coconut stuffing cooked with sugar and milk and aromatic spices. Must try if you haven't.$5.99
Beverages (Drinks, Made Fresh Per Order)
- Rasam
Rasam is a traditional, spicy soup from South India that's made with tamarind juice, spices, and other ingredients.$5.99
- Butterscotch Shake
Butterscotch Milkshake is a flavorful, wonderful drink made by blending milk, butterscotch flavors and served chilled.$5.99
- Mango Lassi
Mango lassi is a creamy yogurt-based drink from India made with mango, some milk, a little sugar, and a bit of cardamom. It's cool, refreshing and perfect. Pulp made from mangoes and not canned purchased. We value quality!$4.99
- Masala Lassi
Masala Lassi is a refreshing and rejuvenating beverage prepared by blending yogurt and Indian spices. Made fresh by order.$3.99
- Green Cardamon Chai
Chai is made from the cardamom spice that has a sweet flavor and strong aroma. Made fresh by order.$3.99
- Masala Chai
Masala Chai is a classic style of black tea blended with milk and traditional spices. Made fresh by order.$3.99
- Lemon Ginger Soda
This fresh made drink is made with crushed mint leaves, black salt and homemade spices. Soda that is fizzy, zesty, tangy, spicy, and gutsy. Made fresh by order.$4.99
- Soda Bottle (16.9 oz)
Bottle Soda. Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite.$2.99
- Water Bottle (16.9 oz)
Water$1.99
Sides / Sauces / Chutneys
- Side of Basmati rice$2.99
- Side of Pav Bread
Just a side order of Pav comes with 2 pieces.$2.99
- Side of Raita (8oz or 12 oz)
Creamy yogurt dip with herbs, spice blend$3.99
- Side Of Chole (12 OZ)
Chickpeas cooked in a secret spice blend, garnished with onion and garlic$6.99
- Side Of Cut Onions (4 OZ)
Cut Raw Onions$1.49
- Side Of Mix Pickles (2 OZ)
Mix Pickles$1.49
- Side Of Cut Onions & Mix Pickles (8 OZ)
Raw Cut Onions and Mix Pickles.$3.99
- Fry Sauce (4 oz)$1.99
- Pav Sauce (4 oz)$1.99
- Tartar Sauce (4 oz)$1.99
- Green Chutney (4 oz)$1.99
- Tamarind Chutney (4 oz)$1.99
- Tomato Chutney (4 oz)$1.99
Catering Menu
Catering Menu (Order for 20 People)
- Vegetarian Menu (Order for 20 People)
*For Delivery in Sacramento and setup food there is an additional charge of $99.99. This charge is for stopping our business to bring your order and set up where you like and prioritize your catering order. Out of Sacramento delivery and set up charge is $159.99+ and depends on how far you from us are. Thanks$309.99
- Non-Vegetarian Menu (Order for 20 People)
*For Delivery in Sacramento and setup food there is an additional charge of $99.99. This charge is for stopping our business to bring your order and set up where you like and prioritize your catering order. Out of Sacramento delivery and set up charge is $159.99+ and depends on how far you from us are. Thanks$359.99
Catering Menu (Order for 10 People)
Small Plates for 10 People
Kathi Rolls for 10 People
- Paneer Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, paneer and comes with homemade chutney$109.99
- Aloo Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, potato fries and comes with homemade chutney$99.99
- Chicken Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and comes with homemade chutney$129.99
- Butter Chicken Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with Butter Chicken Gravy mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and with homemade chutney and touch of cream. Flavorful and Juicy...Yummy!$149.99
- Sheekh Kebab Kathi Roll
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, mayo, homemade chutney, tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Must Try!$169.99
Tandoori Items for 10 People
Large Plates for 10 People
- Chandani Chowk Ke Chole Bhature (Stuffed with cheese)
Chickpeas cooked in a secret spice blend and garnished with onion; Garlic mozzarella stuffed fresh puffy, leavened, deep-fried Indian bread (2 Stuffed Bhatura). Served with Raita$164.99
- Aloo Curry Poori
Warmly spiced potato curry and served with crispy Indian fried bread.$144.99
- Dal Makhni
Black lentil fried in butter with fresh onions, garlic, ginger and fresh tomatoes. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$114.99
- Dal Chicken
Black lentils cooked with select herbs, spices and chicken. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$144.99
- Saag Paneer
Paneer cooked with garden fresh spinach, coriander, onions, ginger, tomatoes and mild spices. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$134.99
- Saag (Plain)
Sautéed spinach cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$114.99
- Saag Chicken
Cooked chicken pieces simmered in a curry made of spinach, onion, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$144.99
- Shahi Paneer
Mashed homemade Indian cheese (Paneer) cooked with mildly spiced and creamy with touch of tomato sauce. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$134.99
- Chicken Curry
Chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$144.99
- Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked lightly with our special butter sauce combined with a touch of onions and tomato sauce. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$144.99
- Goat Curry
Goat meat stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, and a variety of spices. Served with side of basmati rice for 10 people.$164.99
