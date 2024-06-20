1/8
Welcome to
Indian Curries & Rolls
Sacramento's best, ready to take care of your cravings.
Learn more about Indian Curries & Rolls
Taste the difference and quality food
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Curbside pickup and ordering available, as this is an only takeout restaurant. Delivery available through DoorDash and Grubhub.
Order for up to 50 people for catering
Give us 72-hour notice for pick up catering order for more than 15 people and we will make sure you will keep on ordering from us.
There is more...
Our meticulously prepared menu, built from sustainably sourced ingredients by a diverse team of talented artisans, is guaranteed to satisfy. Prepare yourself for a meal you’ll never forget.
Try our mouthwatering dishes cooked to perfection with homemade spices and authentic taste.
You can't go wrong with any of our beverages with variety and made fresh to order. Life is short, make it sweet.
Wild. Sustainable. Delicious.
INDIAN CURRIES & ROLLS OFFERS AN EXPERIENCE FEAST FOR THE SENSES, WITH ITS VIBRANT DECOR, AROMATIC SPICES, AND DELECTABLE DISHES THAT TRANSPORT YOU TO THE HEART OF INDIA.
Sign up for rewards
By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.