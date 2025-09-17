  • Home
  • /
  • Samosa Chole Chat (For 10 People)

Samosa Chole Chat (For 10 People)

$0

1
Crispy fried turnover deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes, green peas, served with chole, tamarind chutney, green chutney, yogurt, chopped onions and fresh pico de gallo.