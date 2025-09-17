Skip to Main content
Indian Curries & Rolls
0
Online Ordering
Home
/
Channa Dal Fry
Channa Dal Fry
$0
Spice Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Out of Stock
1
Chana dal (Split Chickpeas) is a healthy, protein packed and delicious Indian dish where Bengal gram is cooked in a spicy onion tomato masala. Served with fried potatoes on the side.
Indian Curries & Rolls Location and Hours
(916) 543-1555
1829 22nd Street, K18, Sacramento, CA 95816
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement