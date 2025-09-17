Skip to Main content
Indian Curries & Rolls
0
Online Ordering
Home
/
Sheek Kebab Kathi Roll
Sheek Kebab Kathi Roll
$0
Options
Select...
Out of Stock
1
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with mix of veggies, mayo, homemade chutney, tender chicken thigh, these kababs are bursting with mouthwatering spices and are cooked in our tandoori oven. Must Try!
Indian Curries & Rolls Location and Hours
(916) 543-1555
1829 22nd Street, K18, Sacramento, CA 95816
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement