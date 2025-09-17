Skip to Main content
Indian Curries & Rolls
0
Online Ordering
Home
/
Butter Chicken Kathi Roll
Butter Chicken Kathi Roll
$0
Options
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Big Fat Indian Burrito. Made with Butter Chicken Gravy mix of veggies, spices, marinated chicken and with homemade chutney and touch of cream. Flavorful and Juicy...Yummy!
Indian Curries & Rolls Location and Hours
(916) 543-1555
1829 22nd Street, K18, Sacramento, CA 95816
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement