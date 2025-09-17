Skip to Main content
Indian Curries & Rolls
0
Online Ordering
Home
/
Tandoori Chicken Tikka (For 10 People)
Tandoori Chicken Tikka (For 10 People)
$0
Add to Cart
1
Chicken marinated with our special red sauce with yogurt and herbs, cooked in tandoor and served with onions, peppers, lemon and chutneys on the side.
Indian Curries & Rolls Location and Hours
(916) 543-1555
1829 22nd Street, K18, Sacramento, CA 95816
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement