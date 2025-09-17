Skip to Main content
Indian Curries & Rolls
0
Online Ordering
Home
/
Fish Pakora (For 10 People)
Fish Pakora (For 10 People)
$0
Add to Cart
1
Mahi-Mahi Fish is a battered fish fry seasoned with Indian spices, ginger and garlic paste, and gram flour. It's crunchy and refreshing to eat. Comes with green and tamarind chutneys.
Indian Curries & Rolls Location and Hours
(916) 543-1555
1829 22nd Street, K18, Sacramento, CA 95816
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement